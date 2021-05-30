2 dead, 20 to 25 people shot after 3 suspects open fire on crowd: Police

At least two people have been killed and an estimated 20 to 25 people have been shot after three suspects with assault rifles and handguns exited a vehicle and began shooting at a crowd of people.

The incident occurred at some point between midnight and 1 a.m. in Miami-Dade County in Florida when a white Nissan Pathfinder drove up to a location that was being rented for a concert, exited the vehicle and began unloading their firearms on the crowd, according to Miami-Dade police director Alfredo Ramirez who briefed the media early Sunday morning.

Ramirez called it “a terrible tragedy for the community” and added that it was a “cowardly act.

Two victims have been confirmed dead and an estimated 20 to 25 people have been shot in the incident as authorities are still looking to confirm the number victims.

Authorities say that all of the victims were shot outside and have been taken to various area hospitals for treatment. Their conditions are currently unknown.

None of the suspects are in custody at this time.

“I am at the scene of another targeted and cowardly act of gun violence, where over 20 victims were shot and 2 have sadly died,” Ramirez added in a statement posted on Twitter. “These are cold blooded murderers that shot indiscriminately into a crowd and we will seek justice. My deepest condolences to the family of the victims.”

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.