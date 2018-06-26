Dead body found at the home of New York Giants cornerback Janoris Jenkins, authorities say

Jun 26, 2018, 6:44 PM ET
PHOTO: Police investigators visit the home of New York Giant Janoris Jenkins after reports that a dead body was found in the home in Fair Lawn, N.J., June 26, 2018.PlayWABC
A dead body has been found at the home of New York Giants cornerback Janoris Jenkins, according to authorities.

Authorities in Bergen County, New Jersey, are investigating the death after police found the body at a home in Fair Lawn, the Bergen County Prosecutor's office said in a statement.

Law enforcement officials confirmed that the home belongs to Jenkins, ABC owned station WABC in New York reported.

Prosecutors said the deceased is not the owner of the home. His identity has not yet been released, pending next of kin, authorities said.

"We are aware of and monitoring the situation," the New York Giants said in a statement to WABC.

Neighbors told WABC that Jenkins is currently in Florida.

PHOTO: New York Giants Janoris Jenkins speaks to reporters before an NFL football training camp in East Rutherford, N.J., April 24, 2018.Seth Wenig/AP, FILE
New York Giants' Janoris Jenkins speaks to reporters before an NFL football training camp in East Rutherford, N.J., April 24, 2018.

Additional details were not immediately available.

The investigation is ongoing.

