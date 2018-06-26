A dead body has been found at the home of New York Giants cornerback Janoris Jenkins, according to authorities.

Authorities in Bergen County, New Jersey, are investigating the death after police found the body at a home in Fair Lawn, the Bergen County Prosecutor's office said in a statement.

Law enforcement officials confirmed that the home belongs to Jenkins, ABC owned station WABC in New York reported.

Prosecutors said the deceased is not the owner of the home. His identity has not yet been released, pending next of kin, authorities said.

"We are aware of and monitoring the situation," the New York Giants said in a statement to WABC.

Neighbors told WABC that Jenkins is currently in Florida.

Additional details were not immediately available.

The investigation is ongoing.