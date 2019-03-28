Two people have been killed and another two are in critical condition after a man went on a shooting spree on the streets of Seattle Wednesday, police said.

Officers responded to a call of shots fired at about 4:05 p.m., officials said.

The suspect, who lives in the area, "for some reason" came outside of his home with a gun and attempted to carjack a female, according to Seattle Police.

During the attempted carjacking, the female driver was shot. She was later transported to Harborview Medical Center where she is in critical condition, officials said.

The suspect then opened fire at a metro bus traveling in the area, injuring the driver, who was able to back the bus up and turn around to flee the area, police said. The bus driver was soon after taken to Harborview Medical Center.

The shooter then carjacked another vehicle, shooting and killing the driver before he drove off in the victim's car, according to police.

Officers pursued the suspect in the stolen vehicle. During the pursuit, the suspect crashed head-on into another vehicle, killing the driver of that car.

Following the crash, officers were able to convince the suspect to exit the vehicle, where he was taken into custody and transported to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Investigators believe it was a lone suspect "involved in this random, senseless act," police said.

