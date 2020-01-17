1 dead, 1 seriously hurt in avalanche at California ski resort: Sheriff Search and rescue teams have responded to the scene near Lake Tahoe.

One person is dead and another is seriously hurt from an avalanche at a Northern California ski resort, officials said Friday.

Search and rescue teams have responded to the scene at the Alpine Meadows Ski Resort, near Lake Tahoe, according to the Placer County Sheriff's Office.

The area appears to have received over 2 feet of snow in the last 24 hours.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.