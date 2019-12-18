1 dead, 2 hurt in stabbing at Oregon shopping center: Police The suspect stole a car before being apprehended.

One person was killed and two others were hurt in a stabbing at a shopping center near Portland, Oregon, Wednesday, according to authorities.

The suspect stole a car before being apprehended, Beaverton police said.

There "is no longer danger to the public," said police.

One witness told ABC Portland affiliate KATU that he was in his car when a man with a bloodied hand knocked on his door and jumped in.

People stand inside an area marked with crime tape in a parking lot in Beaverton, Ore., after reports of a multiple stabbing on Dec. 18, 2019. KATU

"He looked like a normal person. But after I saw his bloody hand I knew something wasn’t right and I was like, yeah, I’m not taking him anywhere," the witness said. "And he gets out ... takes off."

A Wells Fargo and Planet Fitness are among the businesses at the shopping center.