7 dead, including 5 kids, in head-on crash near Chicago: Police

The person driving the van was airlifted to a hospital with serious injuries.

Seven people, including five children, were killed in a head-on crash on Interstate 90 near Hampshire, Illinois, on Sunday, Illinois State Police said.

A van and a passenger vehicle crashed around 2:11 a.m., according to police. The passenger vehicle was driving the wrong way, police said.

One woman and five kids were killed in the van, while another woman was killed in the vehicle. Both vehicles became engulfed in flames.

Police said Lauren Dobosz, 31, and five children were killed in the crash. Two 13-year-old girls, a 7-year-old boy, a 6-year-old boy and a 5-year-old girl were among those killed, according to Illinois State Police.

The crash caused another crash when a semi-truck stopped to let a medical helicopter land at the scene. Another semi-truck didn’t stop in time and rear-ended the other truck, authorities told ABC News Chicago station WLS.

Authorities identified Jennifer Fernandez, 22, of Carpentersville, as the person driving the passenger vehicle going eastbound in the westbound lanes. She was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities confirmed.

Thomas Dobosz, 32, was driving the van that was hit, according to police. He was airlifted to an area hospital with serious injuries, WLS reported.

Hampshire is about 55 miles northwest from Chicago.