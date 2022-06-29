2 cyclists dead, 3 injured in car crash during race

The cyclists were traveling southbound when they were hit by an SUV traveling northbound during the Make-A-Wish Michigan 35th Annual Wish-A-Mile Bicycle Tour in Michigan.

