At least three people are dead, including one child, after a school bus collided with another vehicle in Oklahoma.

The accident happened late Friday near Bowlegs, Oklahoma, on Highway 99 in Seminole County, about an hour southeast of Oklahoma City, according to ABC affiliate KOCO.

Two adults died in the SUV, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. One child died on the bus.

Seminole County Sheriff Shannon Smith told The Ada, Oklahoma, News that the student who died was on an athletic team from Konawa Junior High School.

"It is absolutely devastating for our community and especially the family," Konawa High School principal Karis Reaves said. "They had played Okemah [a town one hour northeast of Konowa] and were returning to Konowa."

Konawa is 20 minutes south of Bowlegs, where the accident took place.

Seven other people were injured in the crash, according to authorities, but it was not clear how seriously they were hurt or which vehicle they were in.

The Seminole Police Department shared on Facebook at about 9:20 p.m. local time that the highway was closed due to the fatal accident: "You WILL NOT be able to get through in either direction, or get close to the collision. Please pray for the families of this tragic situation."