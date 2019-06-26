3 dead, including suspect, after shooting at Northern California Ford dealership

Jun 26, 2019, 4:00 AM ET
Three people, including the suspected gunman, died at a Ford dealership in Northern California on Tuesday night, police said.

Authorities responded to the Morgan Hill Ford Dealership just after 6 p.m. and found two employees with gunshot wounds, according to a statement from the Morgan Hill Police Department.

Both men later died on scene. The suspect was found dead of a self-inflicted gunshot, police said.

Sgt. Bill Norman, a supervisor for the investigation team, said there were no other suspects and that the scene had been secured.

The suspect's motive is not yet known.