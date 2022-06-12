1 dead, 4 injured near Big Four Bridge in Kentucky

One person has died and four others were left injured after they were shot Saturday near the Big Four Bridge in Louisville, Kentucky, police said.

All of the victims are juveniles, according to authorities. Four teenagers were injured and transported to UofL Hospital and one died.

LMPD Maj. Brian Kuriger said in a press conference Saturday that law enforcement received a call at around 9:05 p.m. and police arrived on the scene to find three teenagers with gunshot wounds. Two teenagers later arrived at the hospital for treatment in their own car with non-life threatening injuries.

The police do not yet have a suspect and the investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story.