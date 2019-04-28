A crane collapse in Seattle, Washington, on Saturday afternoon, left four people dead and three others injured, police and fire officials said.

Around 3:30 p.m. a crane from a construction site fell and crushed six cars near the intersection of Fairview Avenue North and Mercer Street, according to Seattle Fire Department.

Obstruction on Mercer St and Fairview Ave N blocking the EB lanes. Fallen crane on west side of Fairview Ave N and Mercer St intersection. Avoid the area and use alt routes. pic.twitter.com/GLUAXTTjHl — SDOT Traffic (@SDOTtraffic) April 27, 2019

Hours later officials announced that three men and a woman died — two were in the crane and two were in separate vehicles, said Lance Garland, a Seattle firefighter and their spokesman.

Three people — a 27-year-old man, 25-year-old woman and a 4-month-old baby — were transferred to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

At the time, the crane was being dismantled on top of two technology buildings — one belonging to Google — that are near completion, said Mike McQuaid, transportation chair of the South Lake Union Community Council.

The portion of the crane where the operator sits or works within toppled.

The incident at Fairview Ave N and involved a crane that fell into traffic. 5 cars were crushed. There are a total of 4 fatalities, and 3 injured patients that have been transferred to the hospital. pic.twitter.com/HM3PBZ5Udt — Seattle Fire Dept. (@SeattleFire) April 27, 2019

Washington Governor Jay Inslee offered "deepest condolences to the family and friends" of the victims and "a full and speedy recovery" for the injured.

Traffic will be rerouted until approximately Sunday evening, police officials said.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.