Ship collides with crane in Barcelona, starting blaze

More
After the crane toppled over, flames quickly spread across the dock; no injuries were reported.
0:13 | 10/31/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Ship collides with crane in Barcelona, starting blaze
To that ferry accident oversees the ship colliding with a crane in Barcelona the crane toppling over moments later starting the fire. The flames quickly spreading across that dot gusting winds blowing to shift into the crane there are no injuries reported tonight.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":58887379,"title":"Ship collides with crane in Barcelona, starting blaze ","duration":"0:13","description":"After the crane toppled over, flames quickly spread across the dock; no injuries were reported. ","url":"/WNT/video/ship-collides-crane-barcelona-starting-blaze-58887379","section":"WNT","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.