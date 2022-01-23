4 dead, 1 injured in 'targeted ambush' on Los Angeles-area home

"We will find you," the mayor said in a message to the attackers.

Four people are dead and another is in critical condition after multiple gunmen, at least one armed with a semi-automatic rifle, opened fire at a Southern California home Sunday morning in what authorities said appeared to be a "targeted ambush."

"These are sociopathic killers that have to be sequestered from society," James Butts, the mayor of Inglewood, said at a news conference Sunday following the quadruple homicide.

The shooting erupted at about 1:30 a.m. in a residential neighborhood of Inglewood, about 10 miles southwest of downtown Los Angeles, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

Three of the shooting victims were pronounced dead at the scene, fire department officials told ABC station KABC in Los Angeles. A fourth victim died en route to a hospital, fire officials said.

The sole survivor is in critical condition at a hospital.

The names of the people shot were not immediately released. All of the shooting victims, including two women, are believed to be adults.

Numerous shell casings collected by investigators outside the home indicate that multiple shooters were involved in what Butts described as a "targeted ambush."

"The shell casing evidence indicates that at least one of the weapons was an assault rifle," Butts said, adding that one or more handguns were also used in the attack.

He said the number of shooting victims was the most in a single incident in Inglewood since the 1990s.

A motive for the shooting remains under investigation. No arrests have been made.

Butts said his message to the shooters is to "turn yourselves in."

"We will find you," Butts said, "and we will prosecute you."