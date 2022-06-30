4 dead, 3 injured in Texas car crash involving smuggling operation: Police

Officers said the driver crashed into a commercial vehicle on Interstate 35.

Four people were killed and three others are in critical condition Thursday following a car crash involving an alleged migrant smuggling operation in Texas, police said.

The incident took place on Interstate 35 in Encinal, Texas, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

"The driver suspected of human smuggling evaded law enforcement and crashed into a commercial vehicle," the Texas DPS tweeted.

Encinal is located about 40 miles north of the U.S.-Mexico border.

The incident comes three days after 53 migrants being smuggled into the U.S. were found dead inside a tractor-trailer in San Antonio.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.