1 dead, 2 missing after barge crashes into boat on Ohio River

Four others who were on the pleasure craft were taken to the hospital.

One person is dead and another two are missing after a barge crashed into a pleasure craft on the Ohio River in Louisville, Kentucky, according to officials.

Seven people were on the boat when the accident occurred just after 10 p.m. Saturday off the Greenwood boat dock at Riverview Park, Jason Meiman, deputy fire chief of the Pleasure Ridge Park Fire Department, told reporters Sunday morning.

Five people on the boat were rescued by people on the barge, Meiman said. The four survivors are recovering at the hospital with minor injuries.

All of the people on the boat were adults, and one man and one woman are missing, ABC Louisville affiliate WHAS reported.

The collision occurred after a fireworks show called the Thunder Over Louisville, the Louisville Courier-Journal reported.

Members of the Louisville Metro Police Department stayed on the river all night, but the search was difficult due to the dark conditions. Multiple search and rescue teams are continuing the search, Meiman said.

It is unclear what caused the accident.

ABC News' Will McDuffie contributed to this report.