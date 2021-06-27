Death toll climbs to 9 as search for survivors goes on in collapsed Florida condo building

The death toll has climbed to nine from the partial collapse of a 12-story condominium building in Surfside, Florida, as a massive search and rescue mission continued into its fourth day on Sunday, officials said.

Four more bodies were recovered overnight from the rubble of the Champlain Towers South condominium that buckled and gave way into a pancaking catastrophe around 1:30 a.m. on Thursday as many residents were asleep, according to authorities. More than 150 people remain unaccounted for.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.