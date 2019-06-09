California teacher’s music video goes viral

More
A third-grade teacher gained popularity for remixing "Truth Hurts," by Lizzo, for his students during the morning announcements.
1:37 | 09/06/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for California teacher’s music video goes viral

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:37","description":"A third-grade teacher gained popularity for remixing \"Truth Hurts,\" by Lizzo, for his students during the morning announcements.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Entertainment","id":"65421532","title":"California teacher’s music video goes viral","url":"/Entertainment/video/california-teachers-music-video-viral-65421532"}