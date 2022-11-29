Delphi murders: Suspect's gun matched bullet found by girls, according to newly released document

Police still have not released how Abby and Libby died.

A judge presiding over the Delphi, Indiana, double murder case issued an order on Tuesday unsealing the probable cause affidavit related to suspect Richard Allen's arrest.

Judge Frances Gull found that "public interest is not served by prohibiting access" to the evidence in the murders of Abby Williams, 13, and Libby German, 14. The judge added that witness safety is ensured by redacting their names.

The newly released probable cause affidavit said one of the girls mentioned "gun" as a man approached, according to video recovered from one of the victim's phones.

Photos of Abby Williams, left, and Libby German, right, at police headquarters in Delphi, Indiana. Lindsey Jacobson/ABC News, FILE

A man is seen and heard telling the girls, "Guys, down the hill," and Abby and Libby go down the hill, according to the probable cause affidavit.

A .40-caliber unspent round was found less than 2 feet away from one of the bodies, and that unspent round went through a gun that Allen owns, according to the probable cause affidavit.

Clothes belonging to the girls were found in Deer Creek, south of where their bodies were discovered, the document revealed.

Police still have not released how Abby and Libby died.

Flowers sit by a bridge near Delphi, Ind. where Liberty German and Abigail Williams were seen before they were reported missing by their families on Feb. 13, 2017. Alex Perez/ABC News

Allen, a 50-year-old Delphi man, was arrested last month and charged with two counts of murder for the Feb. 2017 killings. Abby and Libby, best friends in the eighth grade, were on a hiking trail in rural Delphi when they were killed. Allen has entered a not guilty plea.

When interviewed by police in 2017, Allen said he was on the trail that afternoon, according to the affidavit.

Richard Allen, 50, was charged with the murders of Abby Williams, 13, and Libby German, 14, in Delphi, Ind., in February 2017. Indiana State Police

On Oct. 13, 2022, Allen told police he saw juvenile girls on the trails east of Freedom Bridge and said he went onto the Monon High Bridge.

Allen confirmed to the police he owns guns, the document said.

A search warrant was executed at Allen's home on Oct. 13, 2022, the document said. Officers found knives and guns, including a Sig Sauer, Model P226 and .40-caliber pistol, the document said.

Indiana State Police's lab analysis of Allen's gun "determined the unspent round located within two feet" of one of the girl's bodies "had been cycled through Richard M. Allen's Sig Sauer Model P226," the probable cause affidavit said.

Allen voluntarily spoke to police on Oct. 26, 2022, and said he never allowed anyone to borrow that gun, the document said.

"When asked about the unspent bullet, he did not have an explanation of why the bullet was found between" the girls’ bodies, the probable cause affidavit said.

"He again admitted that he was on the trail but denied knowing Victim 1 or Victim 2 and denied any involvement in their murders," according to the probable cause affidavit.

Video from one of the girl's phones shows a man wearing dark jacket and jeans. Allen told investigators on Oct. 13, 2022, that he wore jeans and a blue or black Carhartt jacket that day, according to the probable cause affidavit. Allen's wife confirmed to police that he owns a blue Carhartt jacket, the document said.

Investigators believe Allen is the man seen on the cellphone video. Investigators also claim he forced Abby and Libby down the hill to the spot where they were killed, according to the document.

This Feb. 13, 2017, file photo released by the Indiana State Police shows a man walking along the trail system in Delphi, Ind., authorities say is the suspect in the killings of two teenage girls. Indiana State Police via AP, FILE

Investigators believe Allen was seen walking back to his car with "clothes that were muddy and bloody," according to the probable cause affidavit.

Prosecutors wanted to keep the probable cause affidavit sealed.

The document was released in response to a motion filed by news organizations, including ABC News.

Allen is set to return to court on Feb. 17 for a bond hearing and pretrial hearing.

The defense submitted a change of venue motion on Tuesday requesting that the trial take place at least 150 miles from Carroll County (where Delphi is located).

Police still ask anyone with information about the case to submit a tip at abbyandlibbytip@cacoshrf.com or 765-822-3535.