Delta passenger allegedly makes terroristic threats, assaults flight attendants: Police

No passengers were hurt, police said.

A cross-country Delta flight was diverted to Oklahoma after an unruly passenger allegedly made terroristic threats and assaulted two flight attendants, according to police.

The suspect, Stephon Jamar Duncan, allegedly said he was going to take down the plane Friday evening while it was en route from Los Angeles to Atlanta, Oklahoma City police spokesman Jermaine Johnson said.

After Duncan allegedly assaulted two flight attendants, an off-duty pilot helped subdue him, Johnson said. Delta said crew and passengers onboard flight 1730 also helped overpower the suspect.

No one was hurt.

The plane landed in Oklahoma City without incident and the passenger was removed by law enforcement, a Delta spokesperson said. The plane was searched and cleared and then allowed to resume travel to Atlanta, Johnson said.

Duncan was arrested and taken to a hospital after reporting chest pains and exhibiting signs of mental health issues, police said.

This incident comes as the TSA screened over 2 million people at airport security checkpoints Friday -- the first time topping 2 million since the start of the pandemic.

ABC News' Matt Foster and Timmy Truong contributed to this report.