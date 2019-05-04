A Department of Defense plane from Guantanamo Bay skidded off a runway into shallow water in Jacksonville, Florida, late Friday, but officials said there were no serious injuries.

There were two "very minor" injuries, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

"At approximately 9:40 p.m. today, a Boeing 737 arriving from Naval Station Guantanamo Bay, Cuba into Naval Air Station Jacksonville crashed into the St. Johns River at the end of the runway," Naval Air Station Jacksonville said in a statement. "Navy security and emergency response personnel are on the scene and monitoring the situation."

Jacksonville Sheriffs Office

The mayor of Jacksonville, Lenny Curry, earlier tweeted it was a commercial plane, but it was actually a 737 contracted by the Department of Defense. He later said "all lives have been accounted for."

Authorities also said teams were working to control jet fuel which had leaked into the water.

The plane skidded off the runway at Naval Air Station Jacksonville.

Jacksonville Sheriffs Office

Curry said he was contacted by President Donald Trump to offer help in the wake of the accident.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.