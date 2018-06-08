WW II plane crash kills 20 on board

More
The airline whose vintage World War II plane crashed into a mountain in southeastern Switzerland, killing all 20 people on board, said it was "deeply saddened."
0:29 | 08/06/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for WW II plane crash kills 20 on board

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":57065255,"title":"WW II plane crash kills 20 on board","duration":"0:29","description":"The airline whose vintage World War II plane crashed into a mountain in southeastern Switzerland, killing all 20 people on board, said it was \"deeply saddened.\"","url":"/International/video/ww-ii-plane-crash-kills-20-board-57065255","section":"International","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.