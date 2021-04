The sentencing hearing is set for 1:30 p.m. CT.

Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin will be sentenced on June 16 after being convicted in the murder of George Floyd.

Chauvin was convicted Tuesday on all counts against him: second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.

ABC News' Will Gretsky contributed to this report.