Developing tropical storm targets Caribbean as Houston braces for possible tropical depression

Three tropical systems are churning in the Atlantic basin that could develop into a tropical storm or tropical depression over the next two days.

There are three tropical systems in the Atlantic Basin from Caribbean to the Gulf of Mexico. ABC

The closest system to the U.S. is near the Texas coast. It has a 40% chance of strengthening into a tropical depression as it moves on shore just south of Houston in the next 24 hours.

The closet tropical storm to the U.S. is one near the Texas coast, and it has 40% chance of becoming a Tropical Depression in the next 24 hours as it moves on shore just south of Houston. ABC

Up to six inches of rain is possible south of Houston and three to four inches is expected for Houston itself Wednesday night through Friday morning. Street flooding is possible.

Up to a half a foot of rain is possible south of Houston with Houston getting 3" to 4” of rain Wednesday night into Thursday. ABC

The second system is in the southern Caribbean and has a 90% chance of developing into Tropical Storm Bonnie.

Gusty winds and heavy rain are expected in Aruba and life-threatening flash flooding is forecast for Nicaragua and Costa Rica.

A system in the southern Caribbean has a 90% chance for development and could become Tropical Storm Bonnie at any time. ABC

The third tropical system is now moving through the central Atlantic and will be hovering over the eastern Caribbean by this weekend. This storm may bring heavy rain and gusty winds to Puerto Rico for the 4th of July.