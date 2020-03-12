Disneyland to close down amid coronavirus spread The resort will shut down beginning March 14.

Disneyland and Disney California Adventure will close down to the public from March 14 through the end of the month amid the novel coronavirus spread, according to a statement from Disney Parks.

The hotels on Disneyland Resort will remain open until March 16 to give guests enough time to make necessary travel arrangements, the statement read. Downtown Disney will remain open.

"While there have been no reported cases of COVID-19 at Disneyland Resort, after carefully reviewing the guidelines of the Governor of California’s executive order and in the best interest of our guests and employees, we are proceeding with the closure," according to the statement.

Guests can contact The Walt Disney Travel Company at 714-520-5050 with questions.

Visitors attend Disneyland Park, Feb. 25, 2020, in Anaheim, California. David Mcnew/Getty Images, FILE

It is the latest institution to temporarily close during the outbreak.

There are more than 127,800 confirmed cases worldwide, according to a count by Johns Hopkins University. Clusters have been reported in California, along with Washington state and New York.