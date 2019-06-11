DNA from missing Connecticut mom's husband found mixed with her blood in her home: Prosecutors

Jun 11, 2019, 11:44 AM ET
PHOTO: Police in Connecticut are looking for Jennifer Dulos, 50, who was last seen on Friday, May 24, 2019. PlayNew Canaan Police Department
WATCH DNA from missing CT mom's husband found mixed with her blood in her home: Prosecutors

Fotis Dulos, the estranged husband of missing Connecticut mom Jennifer Dulos, returned to court Tuesday, where prosecutors said his DNA was found mixed with Jennifer Dulos' blood on a faucet in her kitchen.

But defense attorneys said it's not unusual that his DNA was there as Fotis Dulos had been at the home for dinner before she went missing.

Fotis Dulos and his live-in girlfriend, Michelle Troconis, are charged with tampering with or fabricating physical evidence and hindering prosecution in the mysterious disappearance case.

PHOTO: Fotis Dulos and Michelle Troconis in police booking photos. New Canaan Police Department
Fotis Dulos and Michelle Troconis in police booking photos.
(MORE: Police search husband's properties in case of Connecticut mom Jennifer Dulos)

Both pleaded not guilty on Tuesday.

More charges are likely, prosecutors said last week.

But Fotis Dulos' attorney, Norm Pattis, said on Monday he's "unaware of any evidence supporting the theory" that his client "was involved in foul play."

PHOTO: Fotis Dulos in Norwalk Superior Court in Norwalk, Conn., June 11, 2019. ABC News
Fotis Dulos in Norwalk Superior Court in Norwalk, Conn., June 11, 2019.
(MORE: A Connecticut mystery: A timeline of the disappearance of mom of 5 Jennifer Dulos)

"There are powerful reasons to doubt he was even at the scene of his estranged wife's home the day she disappeared," Pattis said in a statement to ABC News.

Jennifer Dulos, who had five children with Fotis Dulos, vanished last month amid a contentious custody battle with her estranged husband.

PHOTO: Jennifer Dulos, 50, was last seen on May 24 in New Caanan, Connecticut, driving a black Chevrolet Suburban, police said. Family of Jennifer Dulos
Jennifer Dulos, 50, was last seen on May 24 in New Caanan, Connecticut, driving a black Chevrolet Suburban, police said.
(MORE: Mom of missing Connecticut woman Jennifer Dulos files for custody of her grandchildren)

She was last seen on May 24, according to New Canaan police.

Investigators believe she suffered a "serious physical assault" in her garage, where blood stains were found, according to arrest warrants.

PHOTO: Police in Connecticut are looking for Jennifer Dulos, 50, who was last seen on Friday, May 24, 2019. New Canaan Police Department
Police in Connecticut are looking for Jennifer Dulos, 50, who was last seen on Friday, May 24, 2019.
(MORE: Missing Connecticut mom Jennifer Dulos may have suffered 'serious physical assault')

Clothes and sponges with Jennifer Dulos' blood were found in trash cans in Hartford, where surveillance cameras captured a man appearing to be Fotis Dulos disposing of garbage bags, according to the documents. A woman in the passenger seat of the man's car fit the appearance of Troconis, according to the documents.

Pattis insists his client is innocent, alleging Fotis Dulos doesn’t know where the body is and neither does the state.

PHOTO: The FBI and police search the woods inside Wavenly Park for the remains of Jennifer Dulos, in New Canaan, Conn., June 3, 2019. Matthew Mcdermott/Polaris
The FBI and police search the woods inside Wavenly Park for the remains of Jennifer Dulos, in New Canaan, Conn., June 3, 2019.
(MORE: 'We miss her beyond measure,' family says 1 week after Connecticut mom of 5 vanishes)

Fotis Dulos is expected to post bond on Tuesday. His next court date is Aug. 2.

Troconis, who is already out on bond, is due to return to court on July 18.

Comments