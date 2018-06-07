A Georgia doctor who has been accused by patients of recording music videos during surgeries has been suspended by the state's medical board.

Patients said the actions of Dr. Windell Boutte, a board-certified dermatologist, were "a threat to the public health, safety and welfare."

Boutte defended the videos Thursday on HLN TV, saying they were made "under safe, controlled circumstances."

"These videos are consented and it is pre-discussed with the patients," she said.

She also said that 98 percent of the videos were shot during the postoperative period.