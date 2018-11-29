It can be an emotional experience when a family member returns from deployment -- even for the family dog.

Cassandra Cabrera deployed to Africa when her beloved Miss May was just a puppy. She was worried that by the time she returned, her best friend wouldn’t remember her.

But on Thanksgiving Day, in a video that’s gone viral across social media, Cabrera returns home for the holidays. Her family waits for her at the foot of an escalator at the Sacramento Airport -- with Miss May in tow -- who stands at attention as she sees her Cabrera coming down to see her family.

The pooch simply can’t contain herself, and jumps all over Cabrera, giving a warm welcome to the family member she never forgot.