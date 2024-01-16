DOJ to release report on law enforcement response to Uvalde shooting

Nineteen students and two teachers were killed in the Robb Elementary shooting.

The Justice Department will issue a report on Thursday on its review of the law enforcement response to the Uvalde school shooting, a DOJ spokesperson confirmed.

The "Critical Incident Review" is not a criminal investigation into the May 2022 shooting at Robb Elementary School in which 19 children and two teachers were killed, the DOJ said. It is intended to provide the most independent and comprehensive account of how law enforcement responded to the shooting — examining things like officer training, command and control response, deployment of resources and the support provided to victims and their families.

Uvalde families have spoken out against the law enforcement response during the massacre, the second deadliest school shooting in U.S. history. It took 77 minutes for any of the nearly 400 law enforcement officers assembled that day to confront the killer, ABC News previously reported.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.