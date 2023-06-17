The cause of the crash is unknown at this time.

More than a dozen people were injured in a crash involving a public bus and two vehicles in Baltimore Saturday morning, police said.

A Mass Transit bus collided with a Lexus then struck a Nissan, before coming to a stop in a building in the city's Central District after 10 a.m., Baltimore police said.

Approximately 15 people were injured, including two with possibly life-threatening injuries, police said.

Baltimore City Police, Maryland Transit Administration Police, Baltimore City Fire Department medics and building inspectors are at the scene, police said.

The cause of the crash is unknown at this time.

ABC News' Clara McMichael contributed to this report.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.