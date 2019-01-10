Breathtaking drone video of a pod of friendly, playful dolphins joining a surfer as he took to the waves near the coast of Ventura, California, is making the rounds on social media and bringing smiles -- and wow's -- to viewers.

ABC station KABC-TV's meteorologist Kimi Evans met the drone's owner Craig Badger, who shared the footage, and spoke to surfer Alden Blair.

In the footage, Blair is seen surfing on the open water Wednesday as the three dolphins begin swimming and leaping next to him. The video has been seen more than 3 million times on social media.

Craig Badger

Evans said Thursday on social media that she'd spoken with Blair, a 27-year-old Thousand Oaks firefighter and paramedic for the Ventura County Fire Department, Station 34.

"Surfing his usual winter spot, Ventura Point (C Street), he said the dolphins were extra special, reminding him that his late grandmother was watching over him on her birthday," Evans said.