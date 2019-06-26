Drug-overdose deaths on the precipice of declining for first time in decades, CDC says

Jun 26, 2019, 3:10 PM ET
PHOTO: Narcan kits are available at a homeless encampment in Minneapolis, Oct. 22, 2018. PlayKerem Yucel/AFP/Getty Images, FILE
WATCH News headlines today: June 26, 2019

Drug-overdose deaths may be declining in the U.S. for the first time in decades, officials with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced Wednesday.

Interested in Opioid Epidemic?

Add Opioid Epidemic as an interest to stay up to date on the latest Opioid Epidemic news, video, and analysis from ABC News.
Opioid Epidemic
Add Interest

While the total number of fatalities by drug overdose in 2018 is still being counted, provisional data from the CDC predict the total to be around 69,100 for the 12-month period ending in November, down from nearly 72,300 deaths for the year before.

(MORE: Beverly Hills anesthesiologist charged with murder in patient's overdose death)

If the trend holds through December, annual drug deaths will have fallen for the first time since 1990, when about 8,400 people were killed by overdoses, according to the CDC.

PHOTO: A box of the opioid antidote Naloxone, also known as Narcan, sits on display during a family addiction support group on March 23, 2016 in Groton, Conn. John Moore/Getty Images
A box of the opioid antidote Naloxone, also known as Narcan, sits on display during a family addiction support group on March 23, 2016 in Groton, Conn.

One of the main reasons for the decrease may be the expanded use of the overdose-reversal drug Narcan, which can reduce fatalities. Public health officials say they're happy that the direction of the numbers is decreasing, but note there is still a long way to go.

(MORE: U.S. death rates from suicides, alcohol and drug overdoses reach all-time high)

The death counts are based on death records received by the National Center for Health Statistics.

U.S. overdose deaths linked to opioids like fentanyl increased more than 45% from 2016 to 2017, according to the CDC.

PHOTO: Narcan kits are available at a homeless encampment in Minneapolis, Oct. 22, 2018. Kerem Yucel/AFP/Getty Images, FILE
Narcan kits are available at a homeless encampment in Minneapolis, Oct. 22, 2018.

There were more than 702,000 deaths from drug overdoses between 2016 and 2017, 10% of which occurred in 2017, according to the CDC.

(MORE: Tennessee police investigating 4 suspected drug overdose deaths that occurred within 24 hours)

ABC News' Eden David and Eric Strauss contributed to this report.