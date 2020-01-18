The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are no longer 'working members' of royal family: Buckingham Palace The couple will be "much loved members of my family," Queen Elizabeth said.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are no longer "working members" of the royal family, according to Buckingham Palace.

With the queen's blessing, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are embarking on the "next chapter of their lives" by stepping back from their royal duties and will no longer receive public funds.

The new arrangement goes into effect in the spring of 2020 and will be reviewed in a year's time.

Both will still be known as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, according to a palace source.

"Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be much loved members of my family," Queen Elizabeth said in a statement. "It is my whole family’s hope that today’s agreement allows them to start building a happy and peaceful new life."

They are still members of the royal family and will attend family events like Trooping the Colour when invited by the Queen, according to a palace source.

Prince Harry is losing his military titles and patronages including Captain General Royal Marines, Royal Air Force Squadron Leader, Small Ships and Diving, Royal Naval Command Commodore-in-Chief, according to a palace source.

Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex react during their visit to Canada House in thanks for the warm Canadian hospitality and support they received during their recent stay in Canada, in London on Jan. 7, 2020. Daniel Leal-Olivas/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

"The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have shared their wish to repay Sovereign Grant expenditure for the refurbishment of Frogmore Cottage, which will remain their UK family home," according to a statement from the palace.

The palace says the couple will repay some 2.4 million pounds of taxpayers’ money that was spent renovating their home near Windsor Castle, according to the Associated Press.

The Sussexes will obtain publicly funded security as they make their way to North America for a majority of their residence.

ABC News' Zoe Magee contributed to this report.