As much of the Midwest braces for more rain that could exacerbate existing flooding, a coastal storm is targeting the Southeast today as a storm out West pounds the coast.

Although rain is in the forecast today along the East Coast, the strongest part of that storm likely will remain over the Atlantic Ocean.

(ABC News) A coastal storm near the Carolinas is in the forecast Tuesday afternoon.

By tonight, the mid-Atlantic should still see some heavy rain and gusty winds from Virginia up to Long Island, New York. By tomorrow the storm will intensify but mostly remain out to sea, brushing eastern New England with a bit of rain or wet snow.

That system shouldn't deliver a lot of snow in the Northeast, mostly just a dusting of perhaps as much as 2 inches in parts of New England.

(ABC News) The strongest part of Wednesday's coastal storm mostly should remain over the Atlantic Ocean.

Meanwhile out West, rain is slashing window panes from Washington to California and the Sierra Nevada may see a foot of snow. The western storm also is forecast to produce gusts of up to 50 mph from southern California into Las Vegas and northern Arizona.

(ABC News) The new storm out West is making its presence felt this morning.

The western storm, by late afternoon or evening on Wednesday, will be moving out to the Plains, which may see severe weather, especially in the southern Plains and other areas still coping with massive flooding. Hail and gusty winds also remain a distinct possibility.

(ABC News) The new storm will be over the Midwest by Wednesday.

That system will move farther east on Thursday, delivering severe weather to the Deep South and Gulf Coast, areas that could see damaging winds, hail or potentially isolated tornadoes.