New England Patriots' Super Bowl victory parade held in Boston

Throngs of New England Patriots fans descended on Boston Tuesday to celebrate the team's latest
Super Bowl win.
The team rode through the city's streets on World War II-era duck boats, keeping with tradition, as hordes of screaming fans waved to their favorite players.
Quarterback Tom Brady's children hung onto the Vince Lombardi Trophy as their boat toured some of the most iconic parts of the city.
Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports/Reuters New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady rides with his kids Vivian, Benjamin and Jack during the Super Bowl LIII championship parade, Feb 5, 2019, in Boston.
Billie Weiss/Getty Images Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots reacts as he holds the Vince Lombardi trophy during the Super Bowl Victory Parade, Feb. 5, 2019, in Boston.
Jersey-clad fans cheered as confetti rained down, making it clear that they'd never tire of being champions.
Brian Snyder/Reuters Fans cheer during a victory parade for the New England Patriots after winning Super Bowl LIII, in Boston, Feb. 5, 2019.
Steven Senne/AP Fans wait for the New England Patriots parade to through downtown Boston, Feb. 5, 2019, to celebrate their win over the Los Angeles Rams in Sunday's NFL Super Bowl 53 football game.
Maddie Meyer/Getty Images A fan holds a sign to celebrate during the New England Patriots Victory Parade, Feb. 5, 2019, Boston.
The Patriots defeated the Los Angeles Rams 13-3 in Sunday's game. Brady has now won more Super Bowls than any other NFL player and head coach Bill Belichick is the oldest coach to win an NFL championship at 66. Wide receiver Julian Edelman was named the game's MVP.
Michael Dwyer/AP New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick waves to the crowd during the New England Patriots parade through downtown Boston, Feb. 5, 2019, to celebrate their win over the Los Angeles Rams in Sunday's NFL Super Bowl 53 football game.
Players appeared ecstatic as they greeted their loyal fans after a grueling season.
Brian Snyder/Reuters Super Bowl MVP New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman carries a Lombardi trophy during a victory parade after winning Super Bowl LIII, in Boston, Feb. 5, 2019.
Michael Dwyer/AP New England Patriots' Elandon Roberts (52) rides a duck boat during the Patriots parade through downtown Boston, Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019, to celebrate their win over the Los Angeles Rams in Sunday's NFL Super Bowl 53 football game in Atlanta.
Elise Amendola/AP New England Patriots (l-r) Eric Rowe, Jason McCourty and Devin McCourty react to fans during their victory parade through downtown Boston, Feb. 5, 2019, to celebrate their win over the Los Angeles Rams in Sunday's NFL Super Bowl 53 football game.
Dozens of fans worked together to push an ambulance that became stuck in the mud on Boston Commons, video posted to Instagram shows.
The crowds were greeted with unseasonably warm temperatures as they celebrate the Patriots'
sixth NFL championship.
Streeter Lecka/Getty Images The New England Patriots celebrate after defeating the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LIII at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Feb. 3, 2019, in Atlanta.
More than 1 million people were expected to attend,
The Associated Press reported.