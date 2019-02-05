New England Patriots' Super Bowl victory parade held in Boston

Throngs of New England Patriots fans descended on Boston Tuesday to celebrate the team's latest Super Bowl win.

Interested in Super Bowl? Add Super Bowl as an interest to stay up to date on the latest Super Bowl news, video, and analysis from ABC News. Add Interest

The team rode through the city's streets on World War II-era duck boats, keeping with tradition, as hordes of screaming fans waved to their favorite players.

Quarterback Tom Brady's children hung onto the Vince Lombardi Trophy as their boat toured some of the most iconic parts of the city.

Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports/Reuters

Billie Weiss/Getty Images

Jersey-clad fans cheered as confetti rained down, making it clear that they'd never tire of being champions.

Brian Snyder/Reuters

Steven Senne/AP

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

The Patriots defeated the Los Angeles Rams 13-3 in Sunday's game. Brady has now won more Super Bowls than any other NFL player and head coach Bill Belichick is the oldest coach to win an NFL championship at 66. Wide receiver Julian Edelman was named the game's MVP.

Michael Dwyer/AP

Players appeared ecstatic as they greeted their loyal fans after a grueling season.

Brian Snyder/Reuters

Michael Dwyer/AP

Elise Amendola/AP

Dozens of fans worked together to push an ambulance that became stuck in the mud on Boston Commons, video posted to Instagram shows.

The crowds were greeted with unseasonably warm temperatures as they celebrate the Patriots' sixth NFL championship.

Streeter Lecka/Getty Images

More than 1 million people were expected to attend, The Associated Press reported.