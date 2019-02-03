Reactions from Super Bowl LIII after Patriots defeat Rams 13-3

Feb 3, 2019, 10:16 PM ET
PHOTO: Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Josh Reynolds (83) and New England Patriots cornerback Jason McCourty (30) battle for a pass during the second quarter of Super Bowl LIII at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Feb 3, 2019, Atlanta. John David Mercer/USA TODAY Sports/Reuters
Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Josh Reynolds (83) and New England Patriots cornerback Jason McCourty (30) battle for a pass during the second quarter of Super Bowl LIII at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Feb 3, 2019, in Atlanta.

The New England Patriots captured their sixth championship in franchise history, defeating the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LIII 13-3.

Interested in Super Bowl?

Add Super Bowl as an interest to stay up to date on the latest Super Bowl news, video, and analysis from ABC News.
Super Bowl
Add Interest

"You know it was an unbelievable year. we just fought through, more so than anything. It's unbelievable to win this game. The Rams played their butts off, Brady said after the victory. "The defense played their best game of the year."

"This is a dream come true for all of us," he added.

The final score was the lowest in Super Bowl history.

The game appeared to swing the Patriots way after a touchdown by running back Sony Michel late in the 4th quarter gave New England a 10-3 lead.

Los Angeles attempted to mount a comeback, but a scoring drive abruptly ended after Rams quarterback Jared Goff threw an interception inside the Patriots five yard line with only a couple minutes remaining.

PHOTO: New England Patriots Cordarrelle Patterson in action with Los Angeles Rams Greg Zuerlein, Feb. 3, 2019. Kevin Lamarque/Reuters
New England Patriots' Cordarrelle Patterson in action with Los Angeles Rams' Greg Zuerlein, Feb. 3, 2019.

The Patriots, off the turnover, drove inside the Rams 25 yard line before kicking a field goal with 1:12 left to take a commanding 13-3 lead.

The Rams were able to march into New England territory, but missed a 48 yard field goal with eight seconds left to get within a touchdown.

New England wide receiver Julian Edelman, with 10 receptions for 141 yards, captured the Most Valuable Player award for the game.

Patriots season ticket holder for 26 years, Donnie Donahue, was ecstatic.

"Awesome! It’s unbelievable! Number six, can you believe it!?" Donahue from Milford, Massachusetts, told ABC News.

At halftime, the teams went to the locker room with the Patriots leading 3-0, but Rams fans were still optimistic about their team's chances.

(MORE: Maroon 5, Travis Scott and Big Boi rock out the Super Bowl LIII halftime show)

PHOTO: New England Patriots players look on as strong safety Patrick Chung (23) lays on the field after suffering an apparent injury during the third quarter of Super Bowl LIII against the Los Angeles Rams, Feb 3, 2019, in Atlanta.John David Mercer/USA TODAY Sports/Reuters
New England Patriots players look on as strong safety Patrick Chung (23) lays on the field after suffering an apparent injury during the third quarter of Super Bowl LIII against the Los Angeles Rams, Feb 3, 2019, in Atlanta.

"The defense is playing darn good!" said Rams fan Doug Trebtoske, whose face was painted completely blue and gold. "And the second half here is going to open it up."

Other Rams fans agreed.

"The defensive battle is insane," Rams fan Sean Bellott said as he waited for the men’s room. He had traveled from Auburn, New York to attend the game.

"So far I'm enjoying it," he added.

PHOTO: Fireworks erupt during the NFLs Super Bowl LIII Halftime Show at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Feb. 3, 2019. Jim Urquhart/Reuters
Fireworks erupt during the NFL's Super Bowl LIII Halftime Show at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Feb. 3, 2019.

(MORE: New 'Avengers: End Game,' 'Captain Marvel' trailers air during Super Bowl)

Patriots fan Christine Carrano from Milford, Massachusetts, said she was hopeful her team would stay in the lead.

"I think the game is awesome. We knew it was going to be tough but still believe in the Patriots," she said.

PHOTO: Adam Levine of Maroon 5 and Big Boi perform during the Pepsi Super Bowl LIII Halftime Show at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Feb. 3, 2019, in Atlanta. Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Adam Levine of Maroon 5 and Big Boi perform during the Pepsi Super Bowl LIII Halftime Show at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Feb. 3, 2019, in Atlanta.

(MORE: Everything you need to know about Super Bowl LIII: Start time, commercials, halftime show and more)

Comments