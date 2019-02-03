Reactions from Super Bowl LIII after Patriots defeat Rams 13-3

The New England Patriots captured their sixth championship in franchise history, defeating the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LIII 13-3.

"You know it was an unbelievable year. we just fought through, more so than anything. It's unbelievable to win this game. The Rams played their butts off, Brady said after the victory. "The defense played their best game of the year."

"This is a dream come true for all of us," he added.

The final score was the lowest in Super Bowl history.

The game appeared to swing the Patriots way after a touchdown by running back Sony Michel late in the 4th quarter gave New England a 10-3 lead.

Fans go wild at the Mercedez Benz Stadium during Super Bowl LIII after the New England Patriots make the first touchdown of the game. #SuperBowl #SB53https://t.co/opt5dxySnk pic.twitter.com/VKR8pdYht6 — ABC News (@ABC) February 4, 2019

Los Angeles attempted to mount a comeback, but a scoring drive abruptly ended after Rams quarterback Jared Goff threw an interception inside the Patriots five yard line with only a couple minutes remaining.

The Patriots, off the turnover, drove inside the Rams 25 yard line before kicking a field goal with 1:12 left to take a commanding 13-3 lead.

The Rams were able to march into New England territory, but missed a 48 yard field goal with eight seconds left to get within a touchdown.

New England wide receiver Julian Edelman, with 10 receptions for 141 yards, captured the Most Valuable Player award for the game.

Patriots season ticket holder for 26 years, Donnie Donahue, was ecstatic.

"Awesome! It’s unbelievable! Number six, can you believe it!?" Donahue from Milford, Massachusetts, told ABC News.

At halftime, the teams went to the locker room with the Patriots leading 3-0, but Rams fans were still optimistic about their team's chances.

"The defense is playing darn good!" said Rams fan Doug Trebtoske, whose face was painted completely blue and gold. "And the second half here is going to open it up."

Other Rams fans agreed.

"The defensive battle is insane," Rams fan Sean Bellott said as he waited for the men’s room. He had traveled from Auburn, New York to attend the game.

"So far I'm enjoying it," he added.

Patriots fan Christine Carrano from Milford, Massachusetts, said she was hopeful her team would stay in the lead.

"I think the game is awesome. We knew it was going to be tough but still believe in the Patriots," she said.