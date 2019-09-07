'What Would You Do?' episode recap: Children bully their classmates because of race

Here is a recap of this week's episode of "What Would You Do?" with ABC's John Quiñones:

What Would You Do: Children bully their classmates because of race -- Two white children bully their white friend and their black classmate, saying they shouldn’t be spending time together. What will nearby customers say? Watch what happens:

What Would You Do: Daughter reveals her surprising DNA test results -- Parents meet their adult daughter for lunch, where she excitedly opens her DNA test results. The parents admit they’ve kept a secret from her all these years. How will people react? Watch what happens:

What Would You Do: Parents admit secret to their adult daughter -- The reveal of the DNA test results continues, and the daughter learns that the man who has raised her is not her biological father. What advice will nearby customers give? Watch what happens:

What Would You Do: Two friends argue about extraterrestrial life -- While at a museum, friends disagree about the existence of aliens. Will real patrons side with the one who believes they’re out there, or the other who does not? Watch what happens:

What Would You Do: Child rips up mother’s cash to make confetti -- When she’s left alone for a minute, a little girl pulls cash out of her mother’s wallet. Not knowing what it is, she rips it to shreds to throw in the air. Will anyone stop her? Watch what happens: