'What Would You Do?' episode recap:Woman is 'fit-shamed' while working out

Here is a recap of this week's episode of "What Would You Do?" with ABC's John Quiñones:

'What Would You Do?': Fit-Shamed Part 1 & 2 -- Shamed for being fat. Shamed for being fit. Women can’t win. What would you do if you saw a very muscular woman being “fit-shamed” by someone watching her workout? Will bystanders tell our rude actor to mind his own business? Watch what happens:

'What Would You Do?': Gay Parents coming out -- You're at a restaurant, when you hear a mom and dad are separating after many years of marriage because dad is finally comfortable enough to come out of the closet. The only problem is their teenage child is not happy. If you overheard this conversation, WWYD? Watch what happens:

'What Would You Do?': Laptop Thief -- You’re at a restaurant when another diner asks you to watch his laptop while he takes a phone call outside. You agree – and when after the diner steps away, someone tries to take the laptop. WWYD? Watch what happens:

'What Would You Do?': Diner Living Room -- A mom is with her children out to lunch and her kids are out of control. Her kids are on their iPad, phones, and are playing games very loudly and disrupting everyone’s lunch. They are even making a mess with the food and are running around the restaurant. The mom is making no effort to stop their disruptivebehavior -- in fact, she even steps away to makes some phone calls. Will anyone step and reprimand the kids, the mom, or both? Watch what happens: