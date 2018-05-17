New eruption at Hawaii volcano causes evacuation, dangerous ash plume

May 17, 2018, 12:21 PM ET
PHOTO: People play golf as an ash plume rises in the distance from the Kilauea volcano on Hawaiis Big Island, May 15, 2018, in Hawaii Volcanoes National Park, Hawaii. PlayMario Tama/Getty Images
An explosive eruption at the summit of the Kilauea volcano has caused a dangerous ash plume that is expected to cover the surrounding area, the Hawaiian Volcano Observatory reported today.

Staff from the Hawaii Volcanoes National Park were evacuated and officials warned residents in the path of the ash plume to shelter in place.

The newest eruption follows a damaging earthquake, dangerous volcanic smog, and large lava flows that are all threatening Hawaii's Big Island.

Kileaua erupted May 3, and since then, fissures have been steadily cracking open near residential areas. Volcanic smog -- known as "vog" -- is now being emitted by the fissures, traveling toward populated areas and threatening residents with dangerous sulfur dioxide.

This image released by the U.S. Geological Survey on May 17, 2018 shows lava spattering from an area between fissures 16 and 20 at 8:20 a.m. HST from the Kilauea Volcano, May 16, 2018.
This image released by the U.S. Geological Survey on May 17, 2018 shows lava spattering from an area between fissures 16 and 20 at 8:20 a.m. HST from the Kilauea Volcano, May 16, 2018.

Lava illuminates volcanic gases from the Kilauea volcano at fissure 13 on Hawaii's Big Island, May 16, 2018, in Pahoa, Hawaii.
Lava illuminates volcanic gases from the Kilauea volcano at fissure 13 on Hawaii's Big Island, May 16, 2018, in Pahoa, Hawaii.

A magnitude-3.5 earthquake struck near the summit of the volcano on Wednesday, damaging roads and buildings, rupturing water lines, and causing a temporary loss of power.

PHOTO: Lava illuminates volcanic gases from the Kilauea volcano at fissure 13 on Hawaiis Big Island, May 16, 2018, in Pahoa, Hawaii.
On Tuesday, large rock falls into the Halemaumau Crater created the largest series of ash plumes yet observed since the change in volcanic activity began, the National Park Service said.

On Wednesday scientists found two-foot-wide rocks that had been hurled from the crater in the parking lot a few hundred yards from Halemaumau.

"These reflect the most energetic explosions yet observed and could reflect the onset of steam-driven explosive activity," the park service said Wednesday, citing U.S. Geological Survey data.

This image released by the U.S. Geological Survey on May 17, 2018 shows a view uprift from the Hawaiian Volcano Observatory overflight at 8:25 a.m.HST from the Kilauea Volcano, May 16, 2018.
This image released by the U.S. Geological Survey on May 17, 2018 shows a view uprift from the Hawaiian Volcano Observatory overflight at 8:25 a.m.HST from the Kilauea Volcano, May 16, 2018.

This May 15, 2018 photo provided by the U.S. Geological Survey shows incandescence observed at Fissure 14 around 10:30 a.m. HST at Kilauea Volcano, in Hawaii.
This May 15, 2018 photo provided by the U.S. Geological Survey shows incandescence observed at Fissure 14 around 10:30 a.m. HST at Kilauea Volcano, in Hawaii.

The biggest of the 20 fissures cracked open with lava on Chris Berry’s 18-acre homestead.

“We noticed cracks in the road, and shortly afterward, it just blew. It was so fast,” Berry told ABC News. “Where the lava is now used to be a giant bowl -- it’s completely filled now.”

The pastureland where cows and sheep once roamed is now filled with a lake of lava 60 feet deep.

Berry, a father of three and Grammy-winning musician, said his home has been severely damaged by lava bombs and all but two acres have survived the lava’s onslaught. The volcanic eruption is harming his livelihood, he said, as he owns a music retreat and cultural center on his land.

Lava from active fissures illuminates volcanic gases from the Kilauea volcano as stars shine on Hawaii's Big Island, May 15, 2018, in Hawaii Volcanoes National Park, Hawaii.
Lava from active fissures illuminates volcanic gases from the Kilauea volcano as stars shine on Hawaii's Big Island, May 15, 2018, in Hawaii Volcanoes National Park, Hawaii.

Lava shoots into the night sky from active fissures on the lower east rift of the Kilauea volcano, May 15, 2018, near Pahoa, Hawaii.
Lava shoots into the night sky from active fissures on the lower east rift of the Kilauea volcano, May 15, 2018, near Pahoa, Hawaii.

