New eruption from Kilauea in Hawaii

May 22, 2018, 6:28 AM ET
PHOTO: Steam plumes rise as lava enters the Pacific Ocean, after flowing to the water from a Kilauea volcano fissure, on Hawaiis Big Island, May 21, 2018, near Pahoa, Hawaii.PlayMario Tama/Getty Images
Kilauea, the volcano in Hawaii that began erupting almost three weeks ago, exploded again Monday evening, authorities said.

The latest eruption occurred around 5:51 p.m. local time, according to the Hawaii County Civil Defense Agency, citing a report from the Hawaiian Volcano Observatory.

"Eruptive lava activity at multiple fissures continues with one flow entering the ocean," the agency said in a post on Facebook. "Fissure 22 continues to produce most of the lava feeding the flows."

Lava from Fissure 22 has reached Puna Geothermal Venture property and "county, state, and federal partners have been collaborating closely to monitor the situation and work with PGV to ensure the safety of the surrounding communities," the agency wrote in its post.

PHOTO: Steam and volcanic gases rise as lava flows into the Pacific Ocean southeast of Pahoa during ongoing eruptions of the Kilauea Volcano in Hawaii, May 20, 2018.
Residents nearby should be prepared to leave the area, as gas levels remain high.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

