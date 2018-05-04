Evacuations ordered as Hawaii volcano erupts

At least 1,800 people were ordered to evacuate on Thursday because of an erupting volcano, a Hawaii County Civil Defense spokesperson told ABC News.

No injuries have been reported so far and no homes have been destroyed, but a subdivision road and some heavily forested private property have been damaged.

Hawaii's Kilauea volcano erupts, releasing lava into residential neighborhood on the Big Island, prompting evacuation orders. https://t.co/8iUCQK0yCd pic.twitter.com/fce4E74wIV — ABC News (@ABC) May 4, 2018

Hawaii Gov. David Ige said in a statement he's activated the state's National Guard "to provide support to county emergency response personnel to help with evacuations and security." He's also signed an emergency proclamation to help provide state money for "quick and efficient relief."

Lava can be seen spewing from a vent in Hawaii's Leilani Estates community on the Big Island after eruption of Kilauea volcano. https://t.co/DdDqlKmyV2 The county has ordered evacuations for all of Leilani Estates, which according to the last Census has a population of 1,500. pic.twitter.com/v8O2poQGPe — ABC News (@ABC) May 4, 2018

The Kilauea volcano began erupting around 4:45 p.m. local time, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.