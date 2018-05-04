Evacuations ordered as Hawaii volcano erupts

May 4, 2018, 2:57 AM ET
In this photo provided by the U.S. Geological Survey, red ash rises from the Kilauea Volcano on Thursday in Hawaii.AP
In this photo provided by the U.S. Geological Survey, red ash rises from the Kilauea Volcano on Thursday in Hawaii.

At least 1,800 people were ordered to evacuate on Thursday because of an erupting volcano, a Hawaii County Civil Defense spokesperson told ABC News.

No injuries have been reported so far and no homes have been destroyed, but a subdivision road and some heavily forested private property have been damaged.

Hawaii Gov. David Ige said in a statement he's activated the state's National Guard "to provide support to county emergency response personnel to help with evacuations and security." He's also signed an emergency proclamation to help provide state money for "quick and efficient relief."

The Kilauea volcano began erupting around 4:45 p.m. local time, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

