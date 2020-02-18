Experienced skydiver killed in hard landing in Florida The 49-year-old was trying to avoid another skydiver at the time.

A skydiver with 20 years of experience was killed during a hard landing in Florida, authorities said.

It appeared 49-year-old Christian Stevens was trying to avoid another skydiver during his landing Monday morning, causing him to slam into the ground, according to the Sebastian Police Department.

Emergency crews rushed to the scene at the Sebastian Municipal Airport. Stevens was taken to Sebastian River Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Stevens, of Canton, Georgia, had about two decades of experience and was a skydiving instructor, according to police.

Stevens was a husband, father and Army Ranger, according to his professional skydiving demonstration and performance group, Team Fastrax.

A spokesperson for Team Fastrax did not immediately respond to ABC News' request for comment.