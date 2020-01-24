Expert witness details 'rape myths' in Harvey Weinstein case Weinstein is charged with five felony counts related to two women.

Prosecutors in the Harvey Weinstein rape and sexual assault trial on Friday called on veteran forensic psychiatrist Dr. Barbara Ziv, who previously testified at Bill Cosby’s criminal trial last year.

Under cross-examination, Ziv acknowledged that false reports could share many of the same characteristics of accurate reports, including delayed reporting and new details emerging years later. She also acknowledged a concept known as “relabeling” -- the idea that individuals can reinterpret incidents over time that cause them shame.

As she did at the Cosby trial, Ziv on Friday outlined a series of what she described as “rape myths," which are widely-held societal beliefs that are belied by statistic evidence and emerging research.

Six women are expected to testify that Weinstein sexually assaulted them. Weinstein is charged with crimes related to two of the six women, and the rest are being called in support of prosecutors' efforts to demonstrate a pattern of sexual predation.

“Many individuals who are sexually assaulted will tell somebody: a friend. Not everybody, but many," Ziv testified Friday. "Very few people then will report to a doctor or a counselor or a spiritual advisor, and then the next level is to law enforcement -- and even fewer report to law enforcement."

Ziv said there are many factors and reasons that go into a woman continuing to have contact with a person who sexually assaulted them.

Forensic psychologist Dr. Barbara Ziv leaves with Prosecutor Joan Illuzzi-Orbon at New York City Criminal Court for the continuation of this trial, Jan. 24, 2020, in New York City. Jeenah Moon/Getty Images

" ... As devastating as sexual assault is -- most individuals think ‘Ok, I’ve put it behind me …I’m just gonna put it in a box," she said. "I don’t want this individual who sexually assaulted me to ruin my reputation ... to put my job in jeopardy. I can handle this physical trauma, but - God forbid, they ruin the rest of my life and make it impossible for me to go on.”

Under cross examination by Weinstein defense attorney Damon Cheronis, Ziv acknowledged Cheronis’ suggestion that it’s possible for individuals to “relabel a consensual sexual encounter as non-consensual years later.”

“Anything is possible,” she responded. “It’s not usual.”

She acknowledged under cross that she hadn’t interviewed or assessed anyone involved on either side of the Weinstein case. Ziv insisted that she hadn’t followed news reporting on the Weinstein case at all since she was first contacted by Manhattan prosecutors in early 2018.

Ziv also confirmed that she works for insurance companies -- currently overseeing case managers as part of a position she holds at the insurance firm Aetna, similar to a job she previously worked at Cigna.

Harvey Weinstein arrives at New York City Criminal Court for the continuation of this trial, Jan. 24, 2020, in New York City. Jeenah Moon/Getty Images

Cheronis sought to unwind some of the broad statements she made under direct examination.

"Do you think if something happens in closer proximity and [a victim] reports it sooner, it’s going to be more accurate?” Cheronis asked.

“I think you can say that about a lot of things, yes,” Ziv replied, displaying a repeated impatience with what she described as “oversimplifications” of her written work and testimony in previous cases. “I think that’s generally true.”

Asked to define the term “relabeling,” Ziv said that “relabeling is when you experience something and over time you sort it in sort of different bucket in your memory.”

“Could an individual reinterpret things they’ve done that they regret?” Cheronis asked.

“Yes,” she replied.

Asked whether she was familiar with the term “consensual unwanted sex,” Ziv said she was, but called it “one of the most ridiculous concepts, and not accepted in any field I know of.”

If you or someone you know experienced sexual assault and is seeking resources, call the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).