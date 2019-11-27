Explosion erupts at Texas chemical refinery

A powerful explosion rang out at a petrochemical refinery in Texas early Wednesday morning, authorities said.

Video and images taken by people in the area and posted online show a massive fireball illuminating the dark sky over the TPC Group plant in Port Neches, Texas, about 15 miles southwest of Beaumont.

A mandatory evacuation was in effect for residents living within a half-mile radius of refinery. A fire department spokesperson in the neighboring city of Nederland told ABC News that evacuation orders could expand to a wider area.

A highway near the plant was shut down, and there were reports of damaged homes in the area. But no injuries have been reported so far, according to a spokesperson for the Port Neches Police Department, who expressed concern about chemicals in the air and possible secondary explosions.

Jefferson County Judge Jeff Branick told ABC News that the plant was still on fire hours after the blast, but everyone who was working there has been accounted for.

