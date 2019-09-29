Ohio authorities are searching for four inmates who escaped a jail after overpowering two female corrections officers.

They were armed with at least one homemade weapon when they overpowered the corrections officers and then forced open a secured door at the Gallia County Jail in Gallipolis, Ohio, just after midnight on Sunday, authorities said.

The Gallia County Sheriff's Office identified the inmates as Brynn K. Martin, 40, Christopher M. Clemente, 24, Troy R. McDaniel Jr., 30, and Lawrence R. Lee III, 29.

The inmates are considered "extremely dangerous" and may had have assistance from at least one person on the outside, according to the sheriff's office.

Additional details were not immediately available.

Gallia County Sheriff Matt Champlin will hold a press conference Sunday afternoon.

ABC News' Alexandra Faul contributed to this report.