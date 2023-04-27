'Extremely dangerous' tornado confirmed in Florida amid severe weather threat

A tornado warning is in effect for Kinard, Florida.

A large and "extremely dangerous" tornado was confirmed in Florida Thursday amid a severe weather threat across much of the state.

The tornado was located nine miles south of Greensboro at 4:09 p.m. ET, moving northeast at 20 mph, according to the National Weather Service.

Tornado damage in Hosford, Fla., April 27, 2023. Garrett Harvey

The National Weather Service in Tallahassee has issued a tornado warning for Quincy, Midway and Havana until 6:30 p.m. ET after a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Quincy, moving northeast at 40 mph.

A confirmed tornado was located over Lynn Haven, near Panama City on the Gulf Coast, shortly after 3 p.m. CT, the NWS said.

Severe thunderstorm watches have been issued for much of northern and eastern Florida, as well as southeastern Georgia, through 10 p.m. Thursday.

Tornado in Southside Jacksonville, Fla., April 27, 2023. ChrisFLTornado/Twitter

More than 15 million people are under a severe weather threat Thursday, affecting areas along the Gulf Coast, the east coast of Florida from Jacksonville to West Palm, far southern Texas and the Mid-South from Memphis to Tupelo, Mississippi.

In addition to the tornado threat, hail and damaging winds are possible.