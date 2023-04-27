'Extremely dangerous' tornado confirmed in Florida amid severe weather threat

ByMeredith Deliso
April 27, 2023, 6:05 PM

A large and "extremely dangerous" tornado was confirmed in Florida Thursday amid a severe weather threat across much of the state.

The tornado was located nine miles south of Greensboro at 4:09 p.m. ET, moving northeast at 20 mph, according to the National Weather Service.

PHOTO: Tornado damage in Hosford, Fla., April 27, 2023.
Garrett Harvey

The National Weather Service in Tallahassee has issued a tornado warning for Quincy, Midway and Havana until 6:30 p.m. ET after a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Quincy, moving northeast at 40 mph.

A confirmed tornado was located over Lynn Haven, near Panama City on the Gulf Coast, shortly after 3 p.m. CT, the NWS said.

Severe thunderstorm watches have been issued for much of northern and eastern Florida, as well as southeastern Georgia, through 10 p.m. Thursday.

PHOTO: Tornado in Southside Jacksonville, Fla., April 27, 2023.
ChrisFLTornado/Twitter

More than 15 million people are under a severe weather threat Thursday, affecting areas along the Gulf Coast, the east coast of Florida from Jacksonville to West Palm, far southern Texas and the Mid-South from Memphis to Tupelo, Mississippi.

In addition to the tornado threat, hail and damaging winds are possible.

PHOTO: Severe weather threat in Florida, April 27, 2023.
ABC
