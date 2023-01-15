FAA investigating how Delta, American Airlines planes nearly collided at JFK

The Delta flight was forced to stop its takeoff roll, officials said.

The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating a near-collision between a Delta and American Airlines aircraft at John F. Kennedy International Airport, the government agency announced.

A Boeing 737 operated by Delta stopped its takeoff roll about 1,000 feet away from where American Airlines Flight 106, a Boeing 777, had crossed from an adjacent runway on Friday around 8:45 p.m., according to the FAA.

File photo of a Delta Air Lines Bombardier Boeing 757-200 aircraft on final approach for landing in John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York. Nicolas Economou/NurPhoto via Getty Images, FILE

The Delta Flight 1943 came to a safe stop on Runway 4-Left after air traffic controllers noticed the other aircraft crossing the runway in front of the departing jetliner, the FAA said in a preliminary statement.

When asked for comment by ABC News, American Airlines deferred to the FAA.

American Airlines airplanes parked at John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK) in New York on Nov. 23, 2022. Michael Nagle/Bloomberg via Getty Images, FILE

Additional information on the incident was not immediately available.