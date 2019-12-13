Family's Christmas tree farm offers customers 'little bit of magic' The Schudels' Holiday Tree Farms in Oregon is one of the largest in the world.

It’s that time of year again and with just two weeks left, you probably have your Christmas tree up and decorated -- or maybe you don't and are still looking.

Enter Holiday Tree Farms in Corvallis, Oregon, one of the largest Christmas tree farms in the world.

It's been owned and operated by the Schudel family since 1955, first founded by Hal Schudel and now run by his sons John and Steve.

John Schudel said that when his father Hal started the business, he was harvesting around 30,000 to 40,000 trees yearly. Now, the farm ships approximately 1 million trees per year. ABC News

"There's a little bit of horticulture, a little bit of agriculture and a little bit of magic that goes into the whole thing," nursery manager Scott Godwin told ABC News recently.

Godwin has been in the nursery for five years, helping his team grow the next generation of Christmas trees.

Holiday Tree Farms in Corvallis, Oregon, one of the largest Christmas tree farms in the world. It's been owned and operated by the Schudel family since 1955. ABC News

"It's a really great feeling that each one of these [trees] were handled by hand by hundreds of people over the course of about 10 years before it's delivered to its final customer," he said. "Of course, it's my favorite time of year. It's Christmas!"

John Schudel said that when his father Hal started the business, he was harvesting around 30,000 to 40,000 trees yearly.

"Today, we are shipping approximately 1 million trees per year," he said proudly.

The one million trees are planted across 7,500 acres and the process takes up to 900 employees, as well as a few helicopters, to get some of the heaviest trees to the truck.

Once the trees are cut, they are wrapped and sent to a warehouse in Los Angeles where they are then distributed to tree stands and farms everywhere. ABC News

"It takes a lot of people that are very committed, working 24/7...to cut the trees, load trucks…to get them where they need to be at the right time and in the right condition to make it an incredible experience for our customers," said worker Jeff Larcam, part of the third generation of the Schudel family.

There's a little bit of horticulture, a little bit of agriculture and a little bit of magic that goes into the whole thing.

Once the trees are cut, they are wrapped and sent to a warehouse in Los Angeles where they are then distributed to tree stands and farms everywhere.

Once the trees are cut, they are wrapped and sent to a warehouse in Los Angeles where they are then distributed to tree stands and farms everywhere. ABC News

"Just doing this for Christmas, once you do it for the first year, it's in your blood," said Alias Lopez, who has been working at the warehouse for 28 years. "The scent of the Christmas trees, once they're in Los Angeles, everybody knows we're in town."

Lindsey George was recently shopping with her family for a tree 90 miles south in Fallbrook, California, at Vineyard 1924, where Santa was also visiting children and checking lists twice.

"You wait all year for your Christmas tree and it’s nice knowing that people care so deeply about their own farm and what they’re doing," George told ABC News. "And we get the opportunity to bring it into our home."

"We decided to go all natural, U.S.A.-grown trees." said Rob Godwin, who was also tree shopping with his family. "Best there is!"