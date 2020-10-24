Father who allegedly abducted 2 daughters suspect in double homicide: Authorities The Kansas Bureau of Investigation issued an Amber Alert Saturday afternoon.

Authorities are searching for a suspect in the double homicide of two boys who also allegedly abducted his two young daughters.

Sheriff's deputies responding to a 911 call from a resident on Hillside Road in Leavenworth County, Kansas, shortly after 1 p.m. local time Saturday discovered two dead boys at the residence, according to the Kansas Bureau of Investigation. Two girls were also missing from the home, authorities said.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation issued an Amber Alert Saturday afternoon for the two missing girls, identified as Nora Jackson, 7, and Aven Jackson, 3.

Their father, Donny Jackson, 40, is a suspect in the homicides and the abduction, officials said.

The suspect is believed to be armed and traveling in a Black 2008 Honda Accord with the Kansas license plate 266 MXB, according to Leavenworth County Emergency Management.

Jackson is believed to be traveling in Oklahoma, Texas or Arkansas, after his car was stopped near the Oklahoma border midday Saturday, authorities said. The Kansas Highway Patrol made the unrelated stop at approximately 12:35 p.m. local time, and the abducted children were in the vehicle, the Kansas Bureau of Investigation said. The car stop came before the crime scene was discovered or the Amber Alert was issued.

Additional Amber Alerts have also been issued in Missouri, Oklahoma and Arkansas.

It is unclear what time the abduction and homicides occurred, authorities said, as the 911 call was made by an adult who discovered the homicide scene.

It also is unclear what connection Jackson has to the male victims.

Anyone with information related to the missing children is urged to call 911 or 1-800-KS-CRIME.