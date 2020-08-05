FBI assists with investigation of missing mom whose son was found abandoned Leila Cavett, 21, has been missing since July 26.

It has been 10 days since 2-year-old Kamdyn was found wandering in a Miramar, Florida, parking lot located over 12 hours away from his family.

Police in South Florida, including Miramar and Hollywood departments, have been on the hunt for the toddler's mother, Leila Cavett, since July 26.

The white Chevy pickup truck the 21-year-old was last seen driving was found abandoned in Hollywood, police said.

"Police have stated she was possibly in the Fort Lauderdale beach area before her disappearance in the company of a Black male," according to the family's attorney.

The law firm has posted daily updates on Cavett's case to its Facebook page since Monday. Request for comment from the attorneys was not returned.

"The FBI is providing assistance to local law enforcement," public affairs specialist Jim Marshall confirmed to ABC News on Wednesday.

The little boy has been placed in the state's foster care system.

Cavett's family, who drove from Alabama and Tennessee to assist with regaining custody of Kamdyn, were granted visitation by a family court judge on Monday, according to the family's attorney.

They saw and spoke with the child through a Zoom video conference call due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Cavett is described as 5 feet 4 inches tall, 110 pounds with tattoos "Kamdyn" and a Jesus fish on her right arm and right wrist, respectively.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call the Hollywood Police Department at 954-764-4357.

Request for comment from the Hollywood Police Department was not returned.