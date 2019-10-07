The FBI is asking the public to help confirm some confessions made by notorious serial killer Samuel Little.

Little -- deemed by the FBI as "the most prolific serial killer in U.S. history" -- has confessed to strangling 93 victims between 1970 and 2005, according to the FBI.

The killings span from the East Coast to the West Coast to the South to the Midwest.

The FBI said investigators believe his confessions are credible and have verified 50 confessions so far.

Mark Rogers/Odessa American via AP

The FBI on Monday released new details about these five unmatched confessions -- as well as sketches drawn by Little -- to try to get information that could confirm these cases:

Miami: 1971 or 1972

Little said he was at a bar known as The Pool or Pool Palace when met an attractive 18 or 19-year-old black man who presented himself as a woman named Marianne or Mary Ann.

They met a few days later at a bar in Overtown and Little gave her a ride home in his gold four-door Pontiac LeMans.

When they arrived at her home -- between Brownsville and Liberty City -- one of Marianne’s roommates asked them to buy shaving cream.

Little said he drove Marianne north on Highway 27 and killed her on a driveway.

He then drove to the Everglades and turned onto a dirt road to a river or a swamp and dragged Marianne’s body about 200 yards into the muddy water.

He doesn't believe her body was found.

FBI

New Orleans: 1982

Little said he was at a club when he met a black woman in her 30s with "honey-colored" brown skin and medium-length straight hair.

The woman, who was there for a birthday party with friends and one of her two sisters, left the club with Little in his Lincoln Continental Mark III.

The woman said she lived with her ill mother and she gave Little the keys to her house.

Little drove her to the Little Woods exit off Interstate 10, where he turned down a dirt road along a canal that was being dredged. Little then pulled the woman toward the canal and killed her.

Covington, Kentucky: 1984

Little said he was driving his Lincoln Continental Mark III from Loraine, Ohio, to Cincinnati when he met a 25-year-old white woman outside a strip club.

The woman, who had short blonde hair and blue eyes and stood at about 5 feet 6 inches tall, asked Little for a ride to Miami, where her mother lived.

When they reached northern Kentucky, Little said he drove to a hilly area near Interstate 75. After driving up a dirt road, he reached the top of a small hill and then strangled the woman in the back seat of his car.

He said he left her body on the top of the hill.

Las Vegas: 1993

Little said he met a roughly 40-year-old black woman on Owens Avenue or Jackson Street, and described her as thin, about 5 feet 5 inches tall, with a long wig.

He remembered the victim pointed out her son who was about 19 to 23 years old.

Little confessed to taking her to a motel room and strangling her.

He said he then put her body in the trunk of his 1978 yellow Cadillac Eldorado, drove to the outskirts of Las Vegas, headed to a remote road and rolled her body down a steep slope. He said he ditched her clothes down the road.

North Little Rock, Arkansas: between 1992 and 1994

FBI

Little said he met a 24-year-old black woman in a transient area of Little Rock and stayed with her on and off for about three days, possibly in the winter.

Little said she was about 200 pounds. He believes her name may have been Ruth and her mother lived in North Little Rock.

Little said the two would shoplift, and records show Little was arrested for shoplifting from a North Little Rock Police grocery store on April 20, 1994.

He said he was released after about three hours and he found the woman sleeping in his car.

He said he drove her to meet her ex-boyfriend who went by "Bear" and then took her home.

He said the next day the two drove toward Benton or Bentonville, Arkansas. Once outside Little Rock, Little drove down a dirt road and strangled her to death. He said he then put her body on branches and old cornstalks near a corn field.

'Important to seek justice for each victim'

Little is serving multiple life sentences in California. This August he pleaded guilty to the murders of four women in Ohio and last year he pleaded guilty to a killing in Texas.

"Even though he is already in prison, the FBI believes it is important to seek justice for each victim," said Christie Palazzolo, an analyst with the FBI's Violent Criminal Apprehension Program.

Anyone with information is asked to call 1-800-CALL-FBI.